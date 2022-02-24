REE Automotive (REE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ REE opened at $2.61 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38.

REE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of REE Automotive by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

