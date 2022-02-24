REE Automotive (REE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ REE opened at $2.61 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38.
REE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REE Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.
REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.
