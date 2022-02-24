REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.11

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 465792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.92.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 52.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

