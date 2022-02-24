Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 1,263 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com stock opened at $206.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.05 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.10. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $1,938,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,279 shares of company stock worth $38,666,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

