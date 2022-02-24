Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 1,229 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,559,000 after acquiring an additional 380,386 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,540,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

EPD opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

