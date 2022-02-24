Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after buying an additional 769,703 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 22,165 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $96.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.78.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.