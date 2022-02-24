Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,607,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $102.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.84. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

