Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 114,091 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 190,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 116,504 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2,338.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 207,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 199,436 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 3.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

