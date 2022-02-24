Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 199,600 Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 199,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $427.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $29.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.