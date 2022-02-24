Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 310,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 52.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nomura by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMR opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

