Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Identiv worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Identiv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $421.49 million, a P/E ratio of 474.50 and a beta of 1.77. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

