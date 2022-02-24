Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

Falcon Minerals stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $488.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

