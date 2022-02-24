Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,696 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.64% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $185.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 904.42, a current ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NREF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

