Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.84 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $222.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.