Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 544,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after buying an additional 93,483 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,539,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,228,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

