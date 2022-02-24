Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €41.54 ($47.20).

Shares of EPA RNO opened at €32.14 ($36.52) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.05. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($114.43).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

