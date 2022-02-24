Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.09

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.09 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNSHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($59.84) to GBX 4,600 ($62.56) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renishaw currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,122.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.50.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

