Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.210-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.46 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.63.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN opened at $174.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.71. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 0.78. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Repligen by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 8,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.