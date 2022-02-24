REPO (REPO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $352,740.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 24th. REPO has a market cap of $2.76 million and $352,740.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00042774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,441.90 or 0.06778132 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,996.57 or 0.99918048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00048612 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.