Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.580-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.13.

Shares of RSG opened at $115.96 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Republic Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Republic Services by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

