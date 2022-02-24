Research Analysts Set Expectations for KBR, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

KBR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

KBR opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -190.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in KBR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

