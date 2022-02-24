Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ECN Capital (ECN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ECN Capital (TSE: ECN) recently:

2/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Standpoint Research from C$6.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

2/10/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

2/9/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.75.

1/6/2022 – ECN Capital was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$12.50.

1/6/2022 – ECN Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE ECN opened at C$5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 89.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.14.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 63,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

