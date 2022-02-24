Reviewing AppLovin (APP) and Its Peers

AppLovin (NYSE: APP – Get Rating) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AppLovin to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AppLovin and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 0 1 13 0 2.93 AppLovin Competitors 1016 4180 8877 278 2.59

AppLovin currently has a consensus price target of $104.54, suggesting a potential upside of 85.75%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 43.81%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.4% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin 1.23% 2.93% 0.87% AppLovin Competitors -8.14% -7.79% -2.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.79 billion -$125.19 million 804.11 AppLovin Competitors $8.31 billion $2.24 billion 75.20

AppLovin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AppLovin beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

