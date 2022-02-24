Reviewing Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Perion Network alerts:

48.9% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Perion Network and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 6.84% 12.37% 7.45% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Perion Network and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 1 5 0 2.83 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

Perion Network currently has a consensus price target of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.82%. CI&T has a consensus price target of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perion Network is more favorable than CI&T.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perion Network and CI&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $328.06 million 2.19 $10.23 million $0.86 23.93 CI&T $185.57 million 10.79 $24.76 million N/A N/A

CI&T has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perion Network.

Summary

Perion Network beats CI&T on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About CI&T (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.