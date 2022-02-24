Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $86.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

RVLV opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $35.11 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after purchasing an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,968,000 after purchasing an additional 811,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 306.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,486,000 after purchasing an additional 623,091 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,667,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

