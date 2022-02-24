RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of RGC Resources stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 30.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 34.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RGC Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

