Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.32

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 4752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

RBBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $475.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 424,888 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 383,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 244,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,720,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 217,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.