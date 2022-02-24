RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $295.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. RingCentral traded as low as $135.41 and last traded at $135.41, with a volume of 37318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.64.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,148 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,686 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,667,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,955,000 after purchasing an additional 612,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.24 and its 200 day moving average is $212.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

