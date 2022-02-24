Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,100 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.12) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,205 ($70.79).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,568 ($75.72) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,301.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,076.44. The stock has a market cap of £90.17 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.47), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($26,149.93).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

