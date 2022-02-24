RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.29.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RIOCF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
RIOCF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $20.12.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
