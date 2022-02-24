Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $8.00. The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.84, with a volume of 8694 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RSKD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

Get Riskified alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $142,253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $19,933,000. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 106.42% and a negative net margin of 66.74%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.