Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Riskified updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE RSKD traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,113. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96. Riskified has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $40.48.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $548,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Riskified by 2,582.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 45,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

