Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price target reduced by research analysts at National Bankshares from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,139,000 after acquiring an additional 99,917 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,992,000 after buying an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

