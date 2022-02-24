Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Buy”

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a C$60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$69.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.20.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$64.33 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$62.02 and a twelve month high of C$94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.85.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

