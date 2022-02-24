Robert L. Demorest Sells 10,313 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MRTN traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.73. 436,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $18.64.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 389,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,035,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 427,027 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 213,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

