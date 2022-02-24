Robert W. Baird Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $72.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.76.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $259.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.59.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

