Robert W. Baird Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $125.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Five9 from $210.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $104.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.97 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average is $149.69. Five9 has a twelve month low of $103.59 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $433,547.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,356 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Five9 by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,995,000 after purchasing an additional 224,120 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

