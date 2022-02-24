Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.71

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as low as C$4.45. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 57,439 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of C$327.06 million and a PE ratio of -13.24.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile (CVE:RCK)
Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.
