Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Michael Walton Sells 32,000 Shares

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 32,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at C$375,020.10.

Michael Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

On Tuesday, December 21st, Michael Walton sold 35,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$211,400.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Michael Walton bought 45,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.61 per share, with a total value of C$252,450.00.

Shares of TSE:RSI traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.82. 236,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,348. The stock has a market cap of C$603.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.41. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.25 and a twelve month high of C$6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.74.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$243.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$230.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

A number of research firms have commented on RSI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Rogers Sugar (Get Rating)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.