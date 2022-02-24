Roth Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
GMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.68.
Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.83. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
