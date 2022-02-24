Roth Capital Reiterates Neutral Rating for Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

GMBL has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.68.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.83. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 221,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.