Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 4,212 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 39.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.97 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

