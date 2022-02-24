Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.