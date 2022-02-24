Royal Bank of Canada Buys 49,935 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BST. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,917,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 222,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after purchasing an additional 82,416 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 127,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 434.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 69,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 56,737 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BST opened at $40.14 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $61.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 16,750 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

