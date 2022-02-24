Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.78.

DIR.UN opened at C$16.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.55. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.73 and a 1 year high of C$17.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

