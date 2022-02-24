Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $36.50 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MTOR. TheStreet raised Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of MTOR opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Meritor has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan sold 29,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $739,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Meritor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Meritor by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Meritor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Meritor by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 28.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

