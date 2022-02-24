Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after buying an additional 53,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Shares of AAP opened at $196.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.03 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

