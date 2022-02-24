Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.04. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 1,459 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.34.

About Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

