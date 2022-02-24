Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabre’s last reported results for fourth-quarter 2021 reflect that the company is moving toward stabilization after severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic crisis. Additionally, optimism over vaccinations for COVID-19 and an uptick in economic activities, as lockdown measures are now starting to ease, could result in faster-than-expected recovery in its operating performances. The slump in the company’s gross bookings and reservation-system transactions from pre-pandemic level has been gradually slowing down, which is encouraging. Nonetheless, Sabre’s near-term prospects look gloomy given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition are perpetual headwinds. Moreover, high debt level, low cash balance, and pricing pressure are added concerns.”

SABR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

SABR stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. Sabre has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth about $727,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Sabre by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511,772 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in Sabre by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

