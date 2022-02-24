Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 836,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,060. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $88.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $554,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

