Salem Media Group (SALM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Salem Media Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

SALM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 74,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,675. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

SALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 1,108.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 544.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 78,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Salem Media Group by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 41,274 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.