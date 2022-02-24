Salem Media Group (SALM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Salem Media Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
SALM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. 74,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,675. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.28.
SALM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Salem Media Group (Get Rating)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.
