salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $193.23 and last traded at $193.84, with a volume of 122059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.13.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,659 shares of company stock worth $40,787,784. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,246,233,000 after buying an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.